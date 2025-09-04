Big Name Set To Be In Chicago For WWE SmackDown

It appears that this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown could be a monumental show, as a new report from Fightful Select indicates that Brock Lesnar is expected to be in Chicago for the event. WWE sources have reportedly confirmed that “The Beast Incarnate” is scheduled to travel to the city, where SmackDown will be broadcasting live.

While his involvement in the show has not been officially confirmed, his presence strongly suggests a potential appearance as the company builds towards its next Premium Live Event, WrestlePalooza, on September 20. This comes after Lesnar made a shocking return at SummerSlam to attack John Cena, setting up a major match between the two legends.

Adding to the significance of the evening, John Cena is also expected to be at the show. According to a separate report from WrestleVotes, this Friday could mark Cena’s final appearance ever on the SmackDown brand as his retirement tour continues. With both Lesnar and Cena in the building, the stage is set for a confrontation to build to their rumored match at WrestlePalooza.

Sources have indicated that WWE is intentionally stacking this week’s show to serve as a major part of the build for the upcoming event in Indianapolis. Lesnar is reportedly scheduled to arrive in Chicago on Thursday, making his on-screen involvement a strong possibility for the live broadcast.