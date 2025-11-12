Big Names Being Considered For Stephanie Vaquer’s WWE WrestleMania 42 Opponent

WWE is already making big plans for Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania 42, and it looks like she could be facing one of the company’s top names.

According to a report from BodySlam.net, internal discussions have reportedly centered on two major opponents for her: Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley. Vaquer has quickly established herself as a force in the women’s division, and WWE is clearly positioning her for a marquee matchup on the biggest stage of the year.

The match is not finalized yet, but the fact that both Lynch and Ripley are being considered shows how much faith WWE has in Vaquer’s ability to deliver. A match against Becky Lynch would pit Vaquer against a veteran with a legacy of delivering at WrestleMania, while a clash with Rhea Ripley would bring two of the most physical and dominant wrestlers in the company face-to-face.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.