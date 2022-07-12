Big Plans Expected For Nikkita Lyons In WWE NXT

One of WWE NXT 2.0’s best prospects over the last few months has been women’s division star Nikkita Lyons, who debuted for the brand back in February and went viral online shortly afterwards due to her swagger and very unique finishing maneuver.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, NXT has big plans for Lyons, which may include crowning her as women’s champion, a title that is currently held by Mandy Rose. Head journalists Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer reported about Lyons’ future when previewing this evening’s edition of NXT 2.0.

Tonight’s show features Rose defending her NXT women’s title against Roxanne Perez, another star that Meltzer believes would be a suitable champion.

“Roxanne Perez should be the person. She’s young, she’s very good, she’s very charismatic. She’d be a good one to win that championship.”

It was here that Lyons would be brought up, revealing that there had been talks from higher-ups to eventually crown Lyons, but how that wouldn’t be happening for a long time.

“I know that there was talk of Nikkita Lyons winning but not for a long time, not right now.”

The report later adds that Lyons has heavy marketability for the company, and has been showing great improvements with her in-ring work. Prior to signing with WWE she wrestled as Faith The Lioness in the popular WOW (Women of Wrestling) promotion. Aside from wrestling she’s also a model, an actress, and a musician.

Stay tuned for more NXT updates.