Big Stars Left Off WWE Evolution 2 Poster

WWE has unveiled the first official poster for the upcoming Evolution 2 premium live event, but the image has left some fans wondering about the status of several key members of the women’s division.

Triple H took to X to release the poster for the all-women’s event, which takes place on Sunday, July 13, in Atlanta, Georgia. “Honoring the trailblazers and inspiring the next generation,” he wrote.

The poster features a collection of top stars from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, including Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. However, fans were quick to notice the absence of several prominent talents, most notably Queen of the Ring winner Asuka, the fast-rising Stephanie Vaquer, and the new Women’s United States Champion, Giulia.

With the event expected to feature a larger card of 7-8 matches, the omission of these key stars from the promotional material is curious. It is not yet known why they were left off, and fans will have to wait and see if they will ultimately be part of the historic show.