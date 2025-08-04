Big Update On The WWE Future Of Karrion Kross And Scarlett

A major update has emerged on the contract status of SmackDown’s Karrion Kross and Scarlett. According to a new report from Fightful Select, a WWE higher-up has stated that the duo’s contracts are set to expire this coming weekend, and no new deal has been offered to them.

The report states that a source high up within WWE has confirmed that Kross and Scarlett’s current deals are set to conclude this weekend. The source also indicated that a new contract has not been offered to either superstar. Adding another layer to the situation, the report notes that, to their knowledge, the couple has not been informed that their contracts would be allowed to lapse.

It was also confirmed that neither Kross nor Scarlett are backstage at tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn, nor are they planned for the show. This news follows a previous report from a few weeks ago where Kross himself had been telling people in the industry that his contract was set to expire in August.

The news of their potential departure comes after Kross and Scarlett have been featured in a prominent storyline on Friday Night SmackDown. The duo was a key part of the build to the SummerSlam main event, attempting to play mind games with both Cody Rhodes and John Cena during their heated rivalry. If their contracts do indeed expire this weekend, their last major angle will have been in the main event picture of the blue brand.