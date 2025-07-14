Big Women’s World Title Match Announced For WWE SummerSlam

The first major championship match for SummerSlam has been set. During the opening segment of tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw, it was announced that the new Women’s World Champion, Naomi, will defend her title in a triple-threat match against both Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

The show kicked off with the new champion, Naomi, addressing her shocking Money in the Bank cash-in at last night’s Evolution event. Her celebration was cut short by the arrival of a furious Rhea Ripley, who was not pinned in the main event match. As Ripley made her case for a one-on-one rematch, they were interrupted by the former champion, IYO SKY, who also demanded her title rematch.

With the three women arguing in the ring, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce came out to restore order. Pearce first announced that as the new Women’s World Champion, Naomi has officially been moved from the SmackDown roster to Monday Night Raw. He then announced that at the two-night SummerSlam event on August 2nd and 3rd, Naomi will defend her championship against both Ripley and SKY.

The announcement of the major women’s title match kicks off the road to SummerSlam for the Raw brand. Also on tonight’s show, the WWE fans awaits an update on the condition of Seth Rollins, who suffered a significant knee injury over the weekend. His status will have major implications for the men’s main event scene at SummerSlam.