Bill Goldberg Reveals Son Will Lead Him to Final Wrestling Match at Age 58

Wrestling legend Bill Goldberg is preparing for what he promises will be his final match, and this time he’s determined to end his career on his own terms with his son by his side.

In a recent appearance on The Claw Pod with Ross and Marshall Von Erich, the 58-year-old former WCW champion revealed that his 19-year-old son Gage will lead him to the ring for his farewell bout.

“There is one thing that I can say about my match is that I will be proudly led out by my son,” Goldberg announced, providing the first concrete detail about his upcoming retirement match.

Unlike his previous comeback matches that were arranged with just weeks’ notice, Goldberg is taking time to properly prepare for this farewell.

“At 58 years old, the fact that I’m stepping in the ring, there’s a reason for it. The reason for it is that I get to put a stamp on my career as opposed to somebody else putting a stamp on it,” he explained during the interview.

The wrestling icon has been transparent about the mental hurdles of returning to the ring at nearly 60. “Mentally is probably the toughest part because I don’t see the same dude in the mirror that I used to see when I used to get ready to go out there and do my thing,” Goldberg admitted, offering rare insight into the psychological challenges facing aging athletes.

The former champion described his relationship with his son as central to his life, saying he wakes Gage up every morning and puts him to bed every night when he’s home from college.

The announcement comes as Gage prepares for his second season playing college football at the University of Colorado under Coach Deion Sanders.