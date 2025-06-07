Bishop Dyer Thinks R-Truth’s WWE Release Shows Loyalty No Longer Matters In TKO Era

Former WWE star Bishop Dyer, previously known as Baron Corbin, has commented on the recent departure of R-Truth. The former WWE star thinks it’s a sign of a major cultural shift within WWE under TKO Group Holdings where talent loyalty is no longer important.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dyer compared the current environment with the previous regime. “Say what you want about Vince, Vince cared about his talent and he cared about the fans,” Dyer stated.

“Guys like Taker, someone who’s been loyal. When you watch Vince talk about Taker, he starts crying because he loves him and his loyalty. R-Truth has been nothing but loyal, he’s done everything that’s ever been asked. He’s gotten everything to work, even some sh*t that’s really questionable over the years, he’s made very entertaining.”

Dyer believes this sends a clear message to the current locker room. “I think for the locker room, they’re gonna come to a harsh realization that loyalty no longer matters,” he said. “I think that it has become what the NFL a little bit is, a paper league, in my opinion, where it’s no longer about the person, it’s about what’s on paper.”

H/t to Wrestle Talk