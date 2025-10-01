WWE LFG’s BJ Ray Reveals He Competed With Torn Shoulder

WWE LFG’s BJ Ray has been dealing with some notable injuries, but that hasn’t stopped him from competing. On X, Ray revealed that he’s been wrestling while injured, sharing that he’s been dealing with a torn rotator cuff and labrum.

“Ever since my return on LFG season one I have been competing with a 100% torn rotator cuff and labrum. The surgeon asked me, ‘Bro, how have you been wrestling? The only thing holding your shoulder together is your muscle fibers.’ I told ’em, ‘The show must go on.’”

Ray has been a stand-out star of WWE LFG with his brash personality over ensuring him a spotlight. In his video, Ray shared how his personality helped carry him through both seasons of WWE LFG, and now he’s healed up.

“I wrestled both seasons of LFG basically not even able to wrestle because I knew that my personality was more than any other contender had. I have absolutely zero regrets and my shoulder is now repaired.”

Ray has dubbed himself the ‘ratings machine’ on WWE LFG, and while he didn’t win the show’s first season, his work could land him a WWE contract. With his shoulder now repaired, it remains to be seen what’s next for him in the ring.