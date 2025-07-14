AEW Star Claims WWE Gimmick Was Originally Offered To Him

A former WWE star has revealed some interesting details regarding a current gimmick.

Blake Christian, who is signed to AEW, had a brief run with the Endeavor-owned promotion back in 2021. He wrestled under the ring name Trey Baxter during his 9-month tenure and made numerous TV appearances before his release.

One such TV appearance saw him teasing becoming a superhero in a backstage segment, but the idea never came to fruition.

Christian provided some more details on the whole thing during a recent interview with In The Weeds podcast. He revealed that the officials talked about the superhero character on more than one occasion, but the idea never became a reality as long as he was in the promotion:

“They approached me when I first went and they were like, ‘We want this type of character.’ I’m open-minded for anything. Then, it didn’t happen. When 2.0 came around they were like, ‘We’re going to do it now. This is a perfect character for this show.’ I came up with a suit design and a name. It just didn’t happen. Well, it did happen, but it didn’t happen with me,”

I’m Happy To See It: Blake Christian

Only months after Blake Christian’s WWE release in November 2021, the company debuted the character of Axiom. Played by Spanish star A-Kid, the masked star made his first appearance in July 2022. It quickly became a fan favorite and went on to have a successful NXT run.

When asked if it was the same gimmick he was offered, the 27-year-old confirmed the story. Christian claimed that he was the one who came up with the gear for the character and praised Kid’s work with it:

“I was supposed to be, yes. I came up with all the stuff. I think the person they gave it to is great and he’s done a great job, maybe even better than I could have done. I’m happy to see it still alive and doing as well as it’s doing.”

Axiom formed a tag team with Nathan Frazer in late 2023. The duo went on to have two reigns with the NXT tag titles before being called up to SmackDown earlier this year. Blake Christian on the other hand, signed with AEW in early 2022 but he is yet to win any championships in the company.