Blake Monroe Pitches Selling Bathwater After WWE Debut

Blake Monroe has arrived in WWE NXT and the Glamour is wasting no time in making an impression as part of the roster. When a fan on X joked that Monroe should sell the bathwater from her video vignette to fans in bars of soap, the former AEW Women’s World Champion revealed that she has discussed this with WWE’s higher ups.

The idea was inspired by Sydney Sweeney, who is selling some of her bathwater that is infused into soap for fans ready to pay high prices. Sweeney’s bars sold out in seconds with some resellers making as much as $2,000 on eBay per bar.

Monroe revealed her new name during her soapy video vignette which took inspiration from music star Sabrina Carpenter. On the June 17, episode of WWE NXT, Monroe will make her WWE NXT arrival official with a contract signing. With Blake already setting her sights on the NXT Women’s Championship, it remains to be seen if anyone crashes the proverbial party of her contract signing.