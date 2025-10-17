Blake Monroe Explains Why She Prefers Starting In WWE NXT

Blake Monroe has shared her perspective on why she is happy to be starting her WWE journey in the NXT brand rather than being immediately called up to the main roster. In a world where many new talents are eager to get to Raw or SmackDown as quickly as possible, she sees NXT not as a developmental stepping stone, but as a platform with a large viewership where she can build her brand, introduce herself to the fans, and utilize the resources available at the WWE Performance Center.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling, Monroe detailed her reasoning for wanting to make NXT her home.

“I mean to date, NXT has the highest viewership of any show I’ve been on. I think as well, you have to consider that WWE is so huge, the amount of tv equity that Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, they have millions of followers and all of this TV equity. I know I can go toe-to-toe with them, but I feel like, why wouldn’t I go to NXT to continue to build my brand, continue to introduce the WWE universe.”

She continued, noting wanting to learn from the legends who are now coaching the next generation of superstars.

“They may know me, they probably don’t, I don’t think any of these kids know me or anything. Tell them who I am and also make NXT my brand because I truly feel like I am doing that and can do that. Why wouldn’t I take that opportunity and get that TV equity, build up myself in WWE, use the resources and be able to talk to Shawn, Matt Bloom, and all of these amazing coaches.”