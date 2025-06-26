Blake Monroe Reveals ‘Greatest Achievement of Her Life’ In Emotional Video

Blake Monroe has named the greatest achievement of her life.

The star previously known as Mariah May left AEW in May this year, ending her 2-year run with the company. She ended up making her NXT debut only a few days later during the June 3 episode of the show.

The former Women’s World Champion recently posted a video she had recorded shortly before making her debut for the development brand. The English star first discussed how joining WWE had always been her goal, but she did not think that the possibility was real even after moving to America:

“I never really thought I would be in WWE. I don’t know if I felt not good enough or there were different plans for me because wrestling is amazing and there are so many different experiences and things you can do, which is so great. I felt a little dejected at the end of last year and I didn’t know it was an option for me.”

To Be Part of WWE: Blake Monroe

The 26-year-old noted that she started training again at the end of last year. She went to Shawn Spears & Tyler Breeze’s Flatbacks Wrestling school, which helped renew her passion for wrestling. This is when the possibility became real:

“I didn’t think I was going to be in WWE and it still doesn’t really feel real to me. This is maybe, thus far, the greatest achievement of my life, to be a part of WWE.”

Monroe also thanked all the fans and members of her family for always supporting her and making the realization of her dream possible.