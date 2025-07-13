Top NXT Star Turns Heel During Evolution 2

A top NXT star turned heel during Evolution 2

WWE presented the All-Women PPV from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, this Sunday. The WWE developmental brand was represented by the NXT Women’s Title match as Jordynne Grace challenged Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne for the belt.

With Jayne having her teammates Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx on her side, Blake Monroe offered to be at the ringside to help Grace in this match.

Monroe seemed to be doing what she said at first. She stopped Fallon Henley from interfering in the match, and Blake then quickly took out Jazmyn Nyx as well.

BLAKE MONROE TRAICIONA A JORDYNNE GRACE Y JACY JAYNE RETIENE EL TÍTULO OH NO #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/Ck2M1QPdVv — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) July 13, 2025

The former AEW Women’s Champion then picked up the NXT title. As Jayne threw Jordynne Grace into the ropes, however, Monroe hit her friend in the back with the belt.

The referee was busy with Henley and Nyx on the other side of the ring, so the match was not called off. The attack from Blake allowed Jayne to hit the Rolling Encore, and she pinned the former TNA star to retain her title.

The show also featured a surprising twist in the main event as Naomi cashed in her Money In The Bank contract. You can check out the result of the match and what happened afterward here.