Blake Monroe: My WWE Persona “Is Continuing To Evolve From The Things I’ve Already Done”

Blake Monroe, a former AEW Women’s World Champion, has clearly outlined her perspective on the transition from her time as Mariah May in AEW to her current run as “The Glamour” in WWE NXT, dismissing the idea of a complete character overhaul. Speaking to TV Insider, Monroe noted that the foundation of her character remains intact, with her time in WWE being a natural progression of her wrestling journey.

Monroe views her current work in WWE NXT not as discarding her past, but as building upon it. “Blake Monroe is continuing to evolve from the things I’ve already done,” she said. “It’s not different. It’s not wiping something clean and starting again. It’s taking these parts of me and growing them and nurturing them”. The English star made a name for herself in AEW before signing with WWE in June 2025.

The initial presentation of her character focused heavily on the “Glamour” aspect, which played on a pop star-like vanity. Monroe described this first phase of her character, saying, “As you saw my introduction was ‘The Glamour’ and was very big on that whole pop star vibe with my entrance and the vanity and all these incredible things. We’ve been able to evolve the character”. This initial presentation was well-received by fans, who saw her debut as a major addition to the brand.

However, the character took a turn toward a more unhinged persona during her recent feud with Jordynne Grace. This culminated in a Weaponized Steel Cage match at the WWE Premium Live Event, Deadline. Monroe indicated that this shift was a deliberate choice to add depth to her character. She explained, “Then you saw me at Deadline in the steel cage match. You saw a different side of me. Someone who was a bit merciless and a bit unhinged. I think it has been so exciting to evolve something”. Monroe ended up losing the intense cage match to Grace, evening the score in their rivalry after Monroe won their initial singles match at WWE Heatwave.

Monroe expressed pride in her career path and is embracing her new opportunity with WWE. “I’m really proud of my journey, and this is the next chapter. I’m loving just getting so detailed with it,” she noted. She also gave credit to the creative environment in WWE, stating, “The creative team is so passionate about every part of what you do. I’m having a ball because I love those details and that presentation”. Ultimately, she sees the progression as organic, not a forced change. “I wouldn’t say there is too much difference. I would say it’s more of an evolution,” Monroe ended.