Blake Monroe Sets Sights on NXT Women’s Championship, Declares War on Fatal Influence

Blake Monroe isn’t wasting any time making her mark in NXT. The former AEW Women’s World Champion has set her sights firmly on championship gold while simultaneously declaring an all-out war against the Fatal Influence faction.

Speaking with Scott Johnson on Going Ringside, Monroe made her intentions clear.

“When I debuted, I said I would be the next NXT Women’s Champion. So, however things turn out after Evolution, I’ll certainly keep my eye on that,” Monroe revealed during a recent interview on Going Ringside with The Local Station. Her confidence is unmistakable, and her intentions are crystal clear. But before pursuing championship glory, Monroe has unfinished business to settle.

“I definitely have a problem with Fatal Influence. I feel like they’ve been a thorn in my side since I debuted. And the glamour doesn’t take it lying down. So that’s their biggest mistake. And I will deal with every last one of them.”

The English-born superstar has already begun what she calls her “glamour revolution” in NXT, starting with her makeover of Jordan Grace. “I feel like I’m upgrading NXT, making it a lot more glamorous, but I pretty much take over any show that I’m on. So, you can expect NXT to become much more glamorous, which is what I said in my debut.”

Monroe’s strategy appears two-pronged: eliminate the Fatal Influence threat while positioning herself as the division’s next top contender. “My goal is to make NXT all about the glamour. I know that we have the North American title, we have the women’s title, and I have my eye firmly on both. But right now, my primary goal is dealing with fatal influence.”

Blake Monroe’s emergence in NXT signals a significant shift for the women’s division, as her clear intent to pursue championship success is matched by her ongoing confrontation with Fatal Influence. With her focus on elevating NXT’s presentation and challenging established rivals, Monroe demonstrates both confidence and strategic awareness. As she continues to advance her “glamour revolution” and address unfinished business, it is clear that Monroe will remain a central and influential presence in NXT’s evolving landscape.