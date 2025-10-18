Blake Monroe Makes Surprise SmackDown Appearance

Blake Monroe made her surprise SmackDown debut this week.

This week’s episode of the Blue Branded show, coming live from SAP Center in San Jose, California, featured the Women’s tag team champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair in action.

The champs defended their title against NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca and her partner Zaria. The former AEW Women’s Champion was shown sitting in the crowd for this bout.

The ending of the bout saw Zaria countering a hurricanrana attempt from Alexa Bliss outside the ring and then throwing the Goddess into the barricade.

Flair then attacked Zaria, only to be taken out by Ruca herself. Instead of focusing on the match after this, however, the Women’s North American Champion got into Monroe’s face.

Charlotte did not miss this opportunity and she targeted Ruca’s leg. The Queen then got her opponent back in the ring and locked in the Figure Four, which ended up being the deciding move of the bout.

Blake Monroe had explained recently why she chose to start her WWE career in NXT, and tonight’s appearance doesn’t seem to indicate a main roster call-up for the former champion.

The company did confirm after this match that Monroe will get a shot at Ruca’s NA title at the upcoming Halloween Havoc event. You can check out the other matches announced for the NXT special here.