More WWE Names Added To Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV just got a boost of WWE with the return of two Superstars to the show. Pete Dunne and Charlie Dempsey have officially been added to the card, joining an already-stacked lineup of shoot-style specialists for the August 2 event.

A Catch Wrestler

A British Strong Style bruiser

A total F-ing Maniac



All three making their Bloodsport returns on 8/2 and Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIV.



Limbs wrenched

Teeth knocked loose

BLOOD on the mats



Get your tickets NOW or miss the chance to see these men in the… pic.twitter.com/uS4dzsYWpH — ??? ????????? (@JoshLBarnett) July 25, 2025

Dunne’s return to Bloodsport after his impressive debut win over Timothy Thatcher back in April. While his appearances on WWE TV have been limited, with his most recent WWE match happening back in May, fans are excited to see the Bruiserweight back in Bloodsport.

Dempsey of WWE NXT is becoming a regular in the Bloodsport pit. This marks his fifth appearance in the promotion, where he holds a 3–1 record. Dempsey debuted in April 2024 with a win over Matt Makowski. His other wins have seen him defeat Tracy Williams and Shinya Aoki, with his sole loss coming at the hands of Royce Isaacs.

WWE’s Nattie Neidhart will also be part of Bloodsport XIV, where she’ll be facing TNA’s Masha Slamovich. Stay tuned for the latest on Bloodsport as WWE’s influence on the show continues to be felt.