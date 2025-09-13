Bo Dallas Teases A Lot More For Wyatt Sicks, Talks Bray’s Influence

The Wyatt Sicks has been part of WWE’s main roster for over a year and urrently hold the WWE Tag Team Championships. Now, the group has set its sights on the AAA Tag Team Titles, and even more is coming for the faction, according to its leader.

Speaking to TV Insider, Bo Dallas reflected on the group’s work so far. Looking to the future, the man behind Uncle Howdy’s mask shared that much is coming.

“A lot is coming in the near future. Stories and character development being told out of the mind of my brother and coming to actual TV screens. Using actual stories we wanted to tell in the past and unfolding.”

These ideas have been “in the works for years” according to Bo, and include ideas and angles from the mind of his late brother Windham ‘Bray Wyatt’ Rotunda. While big things may be coming, Bo doesn’t see the group growing in numbers, at least at this time.

“There are always possibilities of other people coming in the future, but right now the core and our direction and what we want to get done is going to stay as it is.”

The Wyatt Sicks’ dominance comes as the wrestling world enters Halloween, a time that is obviously linked to the macabre and menacing Bray Wyatt, for Bo, the spooky season is always a great time and he and Windham enjoyed plenty of past Halloweens.

“Me and my brother loved Halloween growing up. We were addicted to horror, different or weird or something you shouldn’t like, that was probably what we were attracted to. We had a lot of fun growing up.”

Bo plans to watch a scary movie each day in the run-up to Halloween. When asked if the Wyatt Sicks could soon find themselves on the big screen, Dallas didn’t bawk at the idea.

“I’d say the sky is the limit. I’ve taken what has been given to me and built on that. What we have been doing recently has been mind-blowing, so I’m just trying to keep the train rolling.”

The Wyatt Sicks has already been featured with the own horror event from Universal Studios, meaning fans shouldn’t count out a movie or similar project. For now, the Wyatt Sicks continues to deliver chills and thrills on WWE SmackDown.