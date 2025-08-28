Bo Dallas: Wyatt Sicks Haunted House Is Bray’s Dream Come True

A new haunted house experience featuring the Wyatt Sicks is a dream come true for the late, Bray Wyatt, according to his brother Bo Dallas. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Bo discussed the upcoming feature, a crossover between WWE and Universal Studios.

“We grew up being such horror fans. Anything scary, different, wild, we were always interested in it. So I knew that was Windham’s dream and he was reaching out to Mike throughout the years.”

Mike Aiello, a creative director at Universal Studios, shared that the experience will feature a never-before-heard version of the faction’s theme song ‘Shatter.’

“It’s actually one of the last things you’ll hear as you’re going through the final room of the experience. We were blessed—Jamie Morgan came to the table and said, ‘Hey, here’s this version of the theme that has never been heard.‘”

The attraction, titled WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks, wll be one of the attraction at Halloween Horror Nights 2025. The house will debut at Universal Orlando Resort on August 29, and will be one of 10 haunted houses at Universal Orlando. The experience will run on select nights until November 2.

This new attraction comes amid a boon in the group’s fortunes. After a lengthy absence from TV, the group is not only back, but currently hold the WWE Tag Team Championships. The group captured the titles in July 2025, with the titles officially being held by Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy.

As for what’s next for the group, time will tell. One thing is clear is that the faction is ready to terrify, both in and out of the ring.