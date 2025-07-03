The Boogeyman Pitches Final WWE Run to Triple H

The Boogeyman horrified and entertained WWE fans during his time in the ring, and now he’s ready to leave his Bottomless Pit and make a return. On X, The Boogeyman called on Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque to give him one last run.

Put me in the game Triple H..#.WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN pic.twitter.com/q05Wy7h3Pr — BOOGEYMAN (@realboogey) July 2, 2025

After failing to advance in 2004’s WWE Tough Enough after being caught lying about his age, Martin Wright debuted as The Boogeyman in 2005. He would remain with WWE until 2009 but has made a number of one-off appearances since then. His most recent match was back in 2024 during a Reality of Wrestling Rumble.

At over 60 years old, Wright isn’t expecte to be getting a full-time in-ring return to WWE. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if his post catches the attention of Triple H.