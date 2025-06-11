Hall of Famer Believes R-Truth Could Become World Champion In WWE With Ron Killings Persona

Could Ron Killings be WWE’s next world champion?

The last couple of weeks have been a whirlwind for R-Truth. From announcing his release, to getting his name chanted at every show, and finally being rehired and making his big return to end a prominent PPV in Money in The Bank, a lot has happened for the wrestling veteran.

WWE Hall of Famer Book T talked about these turn of events on the latest episode of his podcast. He discussed R-Truth’s Raw promo post-Money In The Bank. T compared it to the different characters of Mick Foley and said that it might lead to him becoming a world champion in WWE:

“He’s not R-Truth anymore. I like that too. We might see a totally different guy perhaps, almost like Mick Foley and Mankind and Dude Love. Let’s see what Ron Killings brings to the table. I see Ron Killings winning the World Heavyweight Championship. That’s what I see. Put the title on him. How crazy would that be? It would the biggest thing since, perhaps, putting the title on Mick Foley.”

R-Truth cost John Cena the tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at the Money In The Bank PPV. He then appeared on Raw two days later to cut a promo, telling fans that their voice matters.

The beloved WWE star then shocked everyone by cutting his own hair. He teased a more serious side of him in coming times, saying that it was Ron Killings who was in control now, not Truth.