Booker T: “It’s Time To Pull The Trigger” On Oba Femi’s Main Roster Call-Up

WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT commentator Booker T believes the clock has run out on Oba Femi’s time in NXT. Speaking on his “Hall of Fame Podcast,” Booker T made a strong case for the “Nigerian Giant” to be called up to the main roster, arguing that the former dominant champion has accomplished everything possible on the brand.

Femi, who held the NXT North American Championship for 267 days, has been one of the most protected and impressive superstars on the roster for the past year. Booker T feels that Femi has hit his ceiling in developmental and that now is the perfect time for him to move to Raw or SmackDown.

“I can tell you this, Oba has done a hell of a job in NXT, and if it is time for him to move on it’s the right time. If we was to stay in NXT, what else is there for Oba Femi to do? He’s dominated.”

Booker T elaborated on his stance, stating that Femi is ready to make an immediate impact on the main roster and that it’s time for WWE to make the move.

“I think Oba can make a big splash on the main roster right now. He’s done everything he could possibly do in NXT. I think it’s time to pull the trigger. I’m not one to book the show, which is why I’m so reluctant to even say it, but I really think Oba Femi can fit in on the main roster, especially with the right players around him to teach him how to be a main event player.”

He concluded by naming the specific top-tier veterans he believes Femi needs to be around to learn how to become a “main event player” at the next level.

“Guys like Randy Orton, guys like CM Punk, guys like Roman Reigns, to be around those guys right now is invaluable for someone like Oba Femi.”

Oba Femi’s last major program saw him unsuccessfully challenge Trick Williams for the NXT Championship in a Title vs. Title match on the September 23 episode of NXT.