Response To Booker T Saying Jade Cargill Is Fresh Off AEW Run

Jade Cargill was busted open during the September 26, episode of WWE SmackDown, where she challenged for the WWE Women’s Title. During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T chalked up Jade being busted open, among other issues in the match, to Jade’s AEW tenure.

“You have Jade Cargill, who is pretty much just fresh off her AEW run. Just think about the time in AEW for her. She probably didn’t learn a whole lot.”

This gotta be one of the WORST botches of the year ?#SmackDown

pic.twitter.com/O8283KvjfT — EliteRockerz ? (@EliteClubS0B) September 27, 2025

Individuals in multiple promotions, including WWE, AEW, and TNA Wrestling, were confused by Booker’s comments. Cargill has been with WWE for over two years, and has had more matches as a WWE Superstar than as an AEW wrestler.

Jade has aleady had more title wins in WWE, with two tag title reigns to her name, compared to her one, albeit lengthy, run as AEW TBS Champion. Jade won the Queen of the Ring crown earlier this year, another accolade that demonstrates that she is firmly established in WWE.

While Jade may have first made a name for herself in AEW, she is now a fully-fledged member of the WWE roster.