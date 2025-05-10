Boston’s TD Garden to Host John Cena’s Final Match in December

John Cena will retire in December 2025, concluding his legendary WWE career with a final match at Boston’s TD Garden, according to WCVB. The venue serves as a symbolic setting for the 17-time world champion, who will retire in his hometown.

John Cena’s final match will take place in December at Boston’s TD Garden pic.twitter.com/XMYcPE6Orz — SEScoops (@sescoops) May 11, 2025

The retirement news arrives shortly after Cena retained the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash. The match, which saw Cena deliver a decisive performance, further solidified his status as one of the company’s most enduring figures.

Details on Cena’s final opponent have yet to be revealed, but the event is expected to be a major milestone in WWE’s calendar, marking the end of an era.