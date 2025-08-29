Cody Rhodes Brandi Rhodes Second Child
Brandi and Cody Rhodes Welcome Their Second Daughter, Leilani Ella Runnels

by Michael Reichlin

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi, are celebrating the birth of their second daughter, Leilani Ella Runnels. Brandi shared the joyful news on Instagram:

“Welcome to the world Leilani Ella Runnels. We are in love. Thank you God for answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani.”

The couple’s first daughter, Liberty Iris, was born in June 2021. Cody and Brandi have been married since September 2013, after first meeting as colleagues in WWE.

Congratulations to the growing Rhodes family on their newest addition!

