Brandi Rhodes Calls Out Wrestling Industry: ‘I Don’t Need Approval From People I Don’t Approve Of’

Former AEW executive and wrestling personality Brandi Rhodes delivered pointed criticism of wrestling industry politics during a revealing appearance on her husband Cody Rhodes’ brand new podcast, exposing the behind-the-scenes maneuvering that often shapes careers in pro wrestling.

The wife of former WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes didn’t hold back when discussing her approach to industry relationships and the price of maintaining integrity over political positioning.

“I don’t need approval from somebody I don’t approve of myself, ever. And so if the Internet will ever think, well, maybe this, maybe that, that’s fine, I don’t know you, I can’t take it personally, but I do know those people personally and I don’t need their accolades.”

Speaking on “What Do You Wanna Talk About,” Brandi addressed long-standing perceptions about her contributions to wrestling and revealed her deliberate decision to distance herself from certain power players despite potential career consequences.

The former WWE announcer and first African-American woman to hold an executive position in a North American wrestling promotion explained how her approach differed from others seeking advancement through strategic alliances.

“Some people choose to get in with people because they want that person’s voice going forward, or they hope they have that person’s voice going forward. I didn’t want that, I wanted to do what I knew was right.”

Her comments represent rare public commentary on wrestling’s corporate culture from someone who held executive positions and worked closely with top-tier talent across multiple promotions.

Cody Rhodes praised his wife’s often-overlooked contributions to the wrestling industry, noting how she advocated for other performers and established infrastructure that continues to benefit wrestlers today. However, Brandi acknowledged that her principled stance came with professional costs.

“I contributed in ways that I felt were the right ways for me to contribute. And then in the ways that I did not feel were right for me to contribute, I just didn’t.”

Now focused on her successful Naked Mind Yoga + Pilates studio in Roswell, Georgia, Brandi’s selective wrestling appearances suggest she’s found peace with her decision to prioritize personal values over industry politics.