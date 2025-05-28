Brandi Rhodes Details Supporting Cody During Stardust Nightmare

Cody Rhodes may be ‘undeniable’ in WWE today, but there was a time when the heights of being a World Champion seemed lost amongst the stars. From 2014 to 2016, Rhodes competed as Stardust in WWE, before leaving to prove he could become a bigger star outside the promotion.

On the What Do You Want to Talk About? podcast, Brandi Rhodes addressed the dark period when Cody was locked into the much-maligned Stardust character, a time he admits nearly caused him to abandon wrestling entirely due to stress and creative frustration. While the character is seen as a low-point for Cody, Brandi remains a fan of the character.

“I thought Stardust was one of the best wrestlers. Rene Paquette and I stand on that mountain that Stardust was great. And I never, never once had any shame in Stardust.”

Brandi’s unwavering support came at significant personal cost. As a WWE announcer responsible for introducing marquee superstars like The Undertaker and John Cena, she had to maintain professional composure while watching her husband struggle with a character he felt trapped within. The emotional toll of the situation wasn’t lost on Cody, who now credits his wife’s loyalty during his lowest point as the foundation of their relationship’s strength.

“The reason that is is because you stayed with me and you cared for me. When you were announcing superstars as big as the Undertaker and John Cena and you had to look in the ring and see Stardust and say, that’s my husband.”

Rather than focusing on public perception or career implications, Brandi’s concern centered entirely on her husband’s wellbeing and mental health during the challenging period. Though she had no issue with the bizarre being from the Fifth Dimension, she knew it bothered the man behind the paint.

“The only thing that bothered me about Stardust is that it bothered you.”

Her perspective differed markedly from Cody’s internal struggles with the character. While he battled creative frustration and identity issues, Brandi genuinely believed in the quality of his in-ring work regardless of the character constraints.

“You bit into that sucker and you just kept sinking in and kept sinking in.”

Brandi’s steadfast support during this crisis has shaped the foundation of their current success. Cody now attributes his willingness to share everything – from their tour bus to their possessions – to his wife’s loyalty when others might have wavered.

“And if you chose to leave, it’s all yours… because you stayed with me and you cared for me.”

The couple’s experience during the Stardust era demonstrates that behind every wrestling comeback story often lies an untold narrative of family sacrifice and unwavering belief, even when public opinion suggests otherwise. Today, as Cody seeks to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship and Brandi runs a successful business, their journey from the Stardust period to current success serves as a testament to the power of partnership during professional adversity.