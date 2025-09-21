Watch: Trailer For New Braun Strowman Series Set To Air After SmackDown

The trailer for a new Braun Strowman show is here.

The show dubbed Everything On The Menu was originally announced back in May, only days after The Monster Among Men was released from his WWE contract.

The official YouTube channel of USA Network finally dropped the trailer for the series this week. It features Braun Strowman touring around the country to try different restaurants and ordering everything that’s available on the menu.

The trailer features some footage of the former Universal Champion’s time in WWE. It notes that the show will start airing every week after SmackDown, starting October 24:

Braun Strowman’s second run with WWE came to an abrupt end when the company informed him that his contract will not be renewed in May this year.

The former Wyatt Family member had rejoined the promotion back in September, 2022. His second run with the company was riddled with injury and he did not win any titles during this time. He did have a notable feud with Bronson Reed which ended with Braun picking up the victory.

The former World Champion has been working on various projects since his WWE departure. He unfortunately suffered an injury earlier this month which required surgery. You can check out more details of the same here.