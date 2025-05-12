Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman Coming to USA Network in Fall 2025

Braun Strowman will headline a new television series on USA Network this fall, marking a major post-WWE project for the recently released giant.
Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman is a food-driven travel series produced by WWE Studios in partnership with BrightNorth Studios.
Show Format and Premise
- In each episode, Strowman travels across the United States, visiting different restaurants and local eateries.
- The show’s signature twist: he orders every item on the menu at each stop and attempts to eat it all.
Production Details
- WWE Studios leads the production alongside BrightNorth Studios.
- Executive producers include Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting, Marc Pomarico, and Ben Houser from WWE.
- BrightNorth Studios’ team includes Matthew J. Braley, Kevin Duncan, Morgan Hertzan, Pat Dimon, Shawn Efran, and Azadeh De Leon.
Context and Release
- The series was officially announced during NBCUniversal’s May 2025 Upfronts.
- Despite his release from WWE earlier this month, Strowman remains the face of the series, which retains WWE’s production backing.
- Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman is scheduled to debut in fall 2025 on USA Network.