Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman Coming to USA Network in Fall 2025

Braun Strowman will headline a new television series on USA Network this fall, marking a major post-WWE project for the recently released giant.

Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman is a food-driven travel series produced by WWE Studios in partnership with BrightNorth Studios.

Show Format and Premise

In each episode, Strowman travels across the United States, visiting different restaurants and local eateries.

The show’s signature twist: he orders every item on the menu at each stop and attempts to eat it all.

Production Details

WWE Studios leads the production alongside BrightNorth Studios.

Executive producers include Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting, Marc Pomarico, and Ben Houser from WWE.

BrightNorth Studios’ team includes Matthew J. Braley, Kevin Duncan, Morgan Hertzan, Pat Dimon, Shawn Efran, and Azadeh De Leon.

Context and Release