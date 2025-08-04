Braun Strowman Slams WWE For Nepotism, Says Company ‘Doesn’t Care About The Fans’

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has taken to social media to lash out at his former employer, accusing the company of not caring about its fans and promoting “nepotism.”

The outburst came in response to a social media post from Karrion Kross, who had pointed out a moment from the SummerSlam post-show. Strowman, who was released by WWE earlier this year, reposted Kross’s reaction and added his own harsh critique.

“You know they don’t care about the fans!!!!! They care about nepotism a** kisser’s and there buddies!!!!” Strowman wrote.

The incident in question occurred during the live post-show for SummerSlam Night Two. While Paul “Triple H” Levesque was speaking, fans could be heard chanting “We want Kross.” Triple H responded by saying, “You want Brock? You got him,” seemingly misinterpreting the chant for the returning Brock Lesnar. Kross responded on social media, writing, “Unreal. They write the scripts…But the fans write the truth. Thank you, Tick tock.”

Strowman was released from his WWE contract in May 2025 and is now a free agent, having already been announced for several independent wrestling dates. The status of Karrion Kross is also in question, as it was reported last week that his and Scarlett’s WWE contracts were set to expire this past weekend, with no new deal having been offered by the company. Strowman’s comments also come as he still has a show, “Everything on the Menu,” produced by WWE Studios, set to premiere on the USA Network this fall.