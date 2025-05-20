Bray Wyatt’s Son Becomes “The Fiend” For Birthday In Heartwarming Tribute

Well-known special effects artist Jason Baker recently shared a very touching story. He helped make a special birthday wish come true for Knash Rotunda, the young son of the late wrestling star Windham Rotunda, who was famously known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt.

Moved by the idea, Baker and his colleague Sandy Mimpson immediately started working to make the boy’s wish happen. To make Knash’s costume truly special and real, Baker noted they used the “Mask from Bray’s original mold.” The costume itself, made by Sandy Mimpson, was based on the original “Fiend” gear that Windham Rotunda wore.

Baker posted on social media that Jojo Offerman, Knash’s mother and Windham’s partner, contacted him with a request straight from the heart. “I had the honor of doing something that is so close to my heart that I’m still fighting back tears while writing this,” Baker wrote.

He added, “I got a call from Jojo wanting to fulfill Knash’s birthday wish, which was to dress up like his dad @Windham6 for his birthday party.” Baker ended his post with a warm message, “We love you Knash and Hope you had the best birthday ever!” and then added Bray Wyatt’s iconic call to “LET HIM IN! ??”.

Callosum Studios, Baker’s company, was a big part of creating the look of “The Fiend.”