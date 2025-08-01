Screenshot
Bret Hart Names the Best Wrestler in the World Today

by Michael Reichlin

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has made a bold declaration about today’s wrestling landscape, naming CM Punk as the best pro wrestler in the world during a recent interview with Complex Sports over SummerSlam weekend.

“There’s a lot of really good wrestlers. I’m a forever Rey Mysterio fan, you know, like I always—I love watching Rey, even now today, especially as he gets older. But I’m also a big fan of Roman Reigns. I think if I had to answer the question, I’d say CM Punk.” – Bret Hart

Hart’s endorsement carries significant weight in the wrestling community, particularly given his legendary status and critical eye for in-ring talent. The “Hitman” praised several current stars, showing particular appreciation for Rey Mysterio’s longevity and Roman Reigns’ recent work.

However, it was CM Punk who ultimately earned Hart’s top spot, a notable choice given the Chicago native’s controversial WWE departure and recent return to the company.

