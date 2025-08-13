Bret Hart Reveals Unexpected Opinion On Jelly Roll’s SummerSlam Performance

Bret Hart has revealed his take on celebrity wrestlers.

The wrestling legend recently had an interview with The Rap On Wrestling Podcast. He talked about things such as Cody Rhodes potentially turning heel, which is the biggest match of the year in his opinion and more.

When asked about his take on celebrity wrestlers, Bret Hart, who is generally hard on talents, said that he actually likes the involvement of celebrities. He gave the example of Lawrence Taylor facing Bam Bam Bigelow at WrestleMania 11 as someone who did a good job despite not being from the pro wrestling world:

“I actually like it. I like- I’m more, it’s hard for me to sing the praises of a lot of people today but like I remember when LT, like Lawrence Taylor, when he wrestled Bam Bam at one of the WrestleMania’s a long time ago. But I always thought he did such a great job for a guy that wasn’t a wrestler.”

If You Got The Guts: Bret Hart

Bret Hart continued by saying that Taylor could have hung up his football cleats and become a full-time wrestler if he wanted to, because he was a natural fit for it. The Hitman also brought up Jelly Roll’s recent SummerSlam performance and said that you should go for it if you have the guts:

“So I would say.. if you got the guts and you think you can do it and you can do it well, like Jelly Roll, you know, I think go for it. Live your dreams.”

The singing star teamed up with Randy Orton to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam. After the PPV, Triple H suggested that it wasn’t the last of Jelly Roll we’ll see in WWE. You can check out what he said here.