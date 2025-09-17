Triple H, Bret Hart
Bret Hart Wishes He’d KO’d Triple H After The Montreal Screwjob

by Thomas Lowson

Bret Hart infamously gave Vince McMahon a black eye after being “screwed” at Survivor Series 1997, but the Hitman now wishes he could have landed another knockout punch. Speaking in Manchester at an Inside The Ropes event, Hart revealed he would have liked to knock out Triple H as well, speculating that WWE’s history might have been very different if he had.

“Triple H, I wish he’d been in the dressing room when I knocked Vince out… because he might not be married to Stephanie [today].”

Hart has often been critical of Triple H, now WWE’s Chief Content Officer and one of the most influential figures behind the scenes. Addressing a packed crowd at New Century Hall, Hart described Triple H as “a guy I had very little respect for” and claimed there wasn’t a single match from WWE’s “King of Kings” that he would consider great.

The Hitman branded Triple H a “phony” who “became Vince’s hit guy” during his WWE career. Returning to the events of Montreal, Hart placed Triple H among those who “screwed” him before and during Survivor Series 1997.

“They were all such scumbags. Triple H, Shawn [Michaels], Vince [McMahon]. They were set out to destroy me.”

Hart acknowledged that speaking so candidly about WWE’s CCO may not help his chances of working with the company again. Still, he once more made it clear that he has little regard for the 14-time WWE World Champion.

