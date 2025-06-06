Bret Hart: Vince McMahon Is A Predator

Vince McMahon officially resigned from WWE and TKO Holdings in 2024 following Janel Grant filing her lawsuit claiming sexual abuse and trafficking. Speaking on The Rise Guys, Bret Hart was asked for his take on McMahon in 2025.

“But, you know, I’ve had my ups and downs with Vince McMahon. In a lot of ways, I have a lot of respect for him. But at the same time, I find what happened there inexcusable. There’s no place for that.”

Hart went further, stating he believes McMahon became a predator who used the wrestling industry as a facade for his misconduct. For Hart, McMahon’s actions demonstrate how massive wealth corrupts people.

“I think Vince McMahon became a predator and used wrestling as his backdrop for all of his evil. And it just tells me that too much money can turn you into a bad person. And it’s true.”

Grant’s lawsuit was initially filed against McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, the latter of whom has been dropped as a defendant. In exchange, the former Raw and SmackDown General Manager is now reportedly cooperating in the case against McMahon. As the legal process unfolds, it’s clear that Hart’s perspective on McMahon is firmly set—and unlikely to change.