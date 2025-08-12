Bret Hart Feels Underappreciated by WWE After SummerSlam Snub

Bret Hart is one of the all-time greats in the ring, but his treatment at the recent SummerSlam 2025 event left him feeling the cold shoulder. In a new interview at Vaughan Con, the first-ever three-time WWE Hall of Famer shared that WWE invited him to attend SummerSlam as part of the audience.

“I went to SummerSlam. They invited me down this year for WWE and told me they wanted me to be in the crowd.”

As the Hitman explained, when he arrived, he was told that the company didn’t have a seat for him at the show. Bret also noted that while WWE couldn’t acquire a seat for him, Kevin Nash was given a place to sit and enjoy the show.

For Bret, not being offered a seat despite being invited wasn’t just some embarrassing oversight. The Hitman, WWE’s first three-time Hall of Famer, believes this demonstrates the respect, or lack thereof, WWE has for him.

“I finally realized that they don’t fully appreciate me. Even after Hulk’s passing that there’s no appreciation for anything I did.”

Hart has often had a complicated relationship with WWE, as seen in his 12-year absence from the promotion after the Montreal Screwjob. While Bret is okay appearing for WWE now, these comments demonstrate a clear lack of respect that the Hitman is dealing with.