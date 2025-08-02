Brie Bella Confirms WWE SummerSlam Status

After weeks of speculation about a potential return, Brie Bella has confirmed that she will be in attendance for Night One of the WWE SummerSlam premium live event tonight, joining her twin sister, Nikki Bella.

Speaking on their Nikki and Brie podcast, the WWE Hall of Famers confirmed they will both be at MetLife Stadium for the show. Nikki noted that they plan to watch from the crowd, joking that she hopes her sister doesn’t go into “Brie Mode.”

“We’re all going to be watching Saturday. Brie and I are actually going to be in the crowd. Hopefully, she won’t be in Brie Mode,” Nikki said. Brie added that she was personally invited and will be watching from a suite with “free alcohol.”

The confirmation of Brie’s attendance comes after she recently stated on her podcast that she believed her husband, Bryan Danielson, working for AEW was a “roadblock” to her making an in-ring return to WWE. Her appearance at a major WWE event, even as a spectator, is sure to fuel more speculation about a potential Bella Twins reunion in the future.

While Brie will be in the crowd, her sister Nikki has been active on the Raw brand, recently forming an unexpected partnership with the winner of the Evolution Battle Royal, Stephanie Vaquer. Vaquer is scheduled to challenge for a world championship at the upcoming Clash in Paris event. Brie’s presence at SummerSlam will surely lead to more questions about a potential Bella Twins reunion and how that might affect Nikki’s new alliance.