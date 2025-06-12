Brie Bella In Talks For WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer, Brie Bella, is reportedly in talks for a return.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Brie is considering coming out of retirement to be with her sister, Nikki Bella, at the all-women’s Evolution premium live event on July 13. The motivation for her return comes after Liv Morgan made their feud personal by referencing Nikki’s highly publicized and difficult split from her ex-husband, Artem Chigvintsev.

Morgan attacked Nikki after a heated verbal exchange on this week’s Raw. Should they agree on a deal, it would be Brie’s first time getting physical in a WWE ring since the 2022 Royal Rumble match. A Bella Twins reunion would add major star power to the Evolution card and raise the stakes for their program with Morgan.

Bella is a former WWE Divas Champion and a WWE Hall of Famer, inducted as part of The Bella Twins with her sister Nikki in the Class of 2020. Alongside her sister, Brie was a central figure in WWE branching off into reality television. She was a main cast member of the hit reality shows Total Divas and its spinoff, Total Bellas.