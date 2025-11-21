Brie Bella Reacts To WWE Return Rumors

Brie Bella is not saying no to a WWE return.

With Nikki Bella’s recent heel turn, there has been a renewed chatter about her twin sister potentially making a comeback of her own to WWE programming.

The former WWE star herself addressed these rumors on the latest episode of the Bella Twins’ podcast. Brie Bella noted that she has a busy life, but it did not stop her from claiming that she has one more run left in her:

“I think there is definitely a last run in me. I’m at the age, and I’m strong, and I think it’s because I’m working out so hard, And I’m feeling good. There is for sure a last run in me. But I’m like, wherever it may take me, wherever it may be. I hope it’s with you.”

Nikki Bella made her return to WWE during the Royal Rumble event in February this year, and she has been involved in some high-profile storylines since then.

Nikki most recently set up a women’s championship match with Stephanie Vaquer for Survivor Series, after turning on the former CMLL star.

There is no word on if WWE officials have any interest in bringing Brie back at the moment but there is always a possibility of the Hall of Fame duo reuniting on TV down the line.