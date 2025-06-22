Brie Bella: I’d Love To Return But WWE Hasn’t Called

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella could be on her way back to the ring, following on from her sister Nikki’s return to the promotion. Appearing at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Brie was asked about possibly getting back in the ring in the near future.

“Maybe. I would love to return. I’m still waiting for that call. Nikki got the call, but Brie didn’t. I did change my number if you wanted to know. So all I need is a phone call and that could happen.”

Bella did more at the Kids Choice Awards than just tease WWE involvement. The former WWE Divas Champion was joined by her daughter Birdie and represented her and Nikki’s podcast in the ‘Favorite Podcast’ award, though didn’t win.

Brie last competed as part of the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble, a match won by Ronda Rousey. With Bella still having the wrestling ‘bug’ and Evolution 2 drawing near, a return to action may be coming very soon.