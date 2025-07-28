Brie Bella Says Bryan Danielson’s AEW Role Is Blocking WWE Return

Although Nikki Bella returned to WWE at February’s Royal Rumble, and has made several appearances since, her sister remains noticeably absent from the company. On a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show podcast, Brie Bella shared why she hasn’t been welcomed back to WWE with her twin.

“What I wanted to bring up, when I look at that, I know my roadblock is the fact that my husband is with the rival company. For some people, it makes them uncomfortable at WWE, thinking I would be there when my husband is with AEW.”

Brie’s comments highlight the complex behind-the-scenes politics that go beyond in-ring talent as WWE seems more interested in her family ties than her ability. Even with Danielson stepping back from full-time competition, his continued backstage presence in AEW seems to weigh on WWE’s decision-makers.

While being blocked through no fault of her own could’ve left Brie angry, she instead was sympathetic to WWE’s position. After joking that she is “waiting for the call,” Brie reiterated that her absence from WWE is not her choice.

“Does it bum me out at times that I wish feelings were different? Absolutely, but it doesn’t make me angry or bitter. It makes me feel like that right there is a sign that I’m supposed to be staying in my Soft Girl Era.”

Will WWE change course and bring Brie Bella back to WWE? Fans know to ‘never say never’ in wrestling, even if it doesn’t seem to be in the works. While Nikki remains active with future matches planned, Brie will have to watch her ‘Fearless’ sister from the sidelines.