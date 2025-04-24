British Bulldog’s Daughter Battles for Late Father’s Legacy in Hometown: ‘They Are Ignoring Him Every Year’

Georgia, daughter late wrestling legend The British Bulldog (also known as Davey Boy Smith) is campaigning for her father to be honoured in his hometown, Wigan.

Georgia has made calls for her late father to be acknowledged by Wigan Council. The British Bulldog, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2021, was one of the biggest wrestling stars in the 90s. But his premature passing in 2002 at the age of 39, was a massive blow to the pro wrestling fraternity. His legacy remains intact but he is not honoured in the town.

Calgary-born Georgia spoke to the Daily Star and said that she wants her father to be acknowledged in Wigan, where he was born and raised. She said:

“When you think of famous people from Wigan, my dad is number one in my eyes for what he did on a global stage. I think it’s only right he is recognised in his hometown. He’s been recognised by the WWE in their hall of fame, but his family in the UK couldn’t be there because it was during Covid.”

Georgia has called on the council to honour Davey Boy Smith on its ‘Walk of Fame’, officially known as Believe Stars. The honor is given to the notable local heroes. However, the authority stated its walk of fame ‘celebrates the contributions of living residents’, indicating that Davey is not eligible. On the matter Georgia said:

“It’s ridiculous in my opinion. Hollywood has a walk of fame and they give out posthumous stars, do I don’t understand why Wigan can’t.”

‘I’d just like them to do something, rather than just ignoring him’

Though The British Bulldog was previously featured in an exhibition at town’s museum, Georgia revealed that she had previously had a discussion with the council permanently celebrated his legacy. They include a blue plaque at his childhood house, but Georgia said she nominates her dad every year for one but gets turned down.

She added:

“At this point, I’d just like them to do something, rather than just ignoring him every year. What about a blue plaque on the house he was born in? I don’t understand what the hesitation is with that. They’re just very difficult.”

A council spokesman said:

“Our walk of fame celebrates the contributions of living residents of Wigan Borough. While Davey Boy Smith does not meet the criteria to be considered for a star, there are alternative ways to commemorate his memory, which we are happy to discuss with the family.”

The British Bulldog started his wrestling journey at a very young age in the north west of England when his father, Sid, did some building work for legendary trainer Ted Betley. He then moved to Canada where he worked for Stu Hart’s famous Stampede Wrestling.

During his time in Canada, he met his future wife and Stu’s daughter Diana. The British Bulldog won the Intercontinental Championship, the European Championship twice, the Tag Team Championship twice, and the Hardcore Championship twice.

The British Bulldog also won the memorable Battle Royal at the Albert Hall special showcase in 1991. He headlined WWE SummerSlam 1992 at the original Wembley Stadium where he defeated his brother-in-law and WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart.

With the win, he captured the coveted Intercontinental title in front of 82,000 fans and scripted one of the most historic moments in pro wrestling. He also held the European Championship twice, the Tag Team Championship twice, and the Hardcore Championship twice.

If you wish to support Georgia, you can sign her petition here.