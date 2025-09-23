Brock Lesnar Advertised For WWE WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar is already being advertised for WWE’s biggest event of the year in 2026. In a new promotional graphic released on Tuesday to promote the ticket pre-sale for WrestleMania 42, Lesnar is featured prominently alongside other top company stars, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and CM Punk.

His inclusion in the marketing for the event, which is still seven months away, is a strong indication that he is a key part of WWE’s long-term plans following his recent return to the company. Lesnar had been absent from the previous two WrestleMania events.

Lesnar’s last appearance at the annual spectacular was at WrestleMania 39 in 2023, where he defeated Omos. He was off of WWE programming for two full years after his name was mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit that was filed against Vince McMahon and WWE in early 2024.

Lesnar made his shocking return to the company at SummerSlam this past August under a new contract for limited dates. He competed in his first match back this past Saturday at the inaugural WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event, where he scored a decisive victory over John Cena. WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.