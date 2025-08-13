Brock Lesnar Advertised For Two SmackDown Episodes

Brock Lesnar’s next WWE appearances have seemingly been revealed.

The Beast Incarnate made his controversial return to the company at SummerSlam earlier this month, attacking John Cena after his main event match against Cody Rhodes. Triple H even suggested that Lesnar was brought back on Cena’s request, even though the Cenation Leader has since spoken against the idea.

This is why a lot of people were surprised when he didn’t appear on the following Raw or SmackDown to build out the teased match with the Hollywood star.

Though now Brock’s next WWE appearance has seemingly been confirmed. The former world champion is now being advertised for the September 12 episode of SmackDown from Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia and the September 19 episode of the show from The Huntington Arena in Toledo, OH.

Reports suggest that WWE is planning John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar to be the main event of their unannounced PPV set for September 20, that will go head-to-head with AEW All Out.

The advertised dates fall in line with this plan as the former UFC star will have to be present to build his match with the 17-time world champion.

John Cena has 11 appearances left as an active superstar. The company will have very few dates left to build his retirement match after the bout with Lesnar, which will likely not be at a PPV.