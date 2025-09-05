Brock Lesnar Attacks John Cena On SmackDown, WrestlePalooza Match Set

Tmatch between John Cena and Brock Lesnar is now official for the WWE WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event. The announcement was made on the September 5 episode of Friday Night SmackDown after Lesnar made a shocking appearance to open the show. The confrontation sets the stage for a historic first-time-ever singles match between the two icons, scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 20, in Indianapolis, Indiana. This bout will be a cornerstone of the first WWE PLE to air on ESPN platforms.

The match was made following a brutal assault by “The Beast Incarnate.” The show kicked off with a singles match between John Cena and Sami Zayn. As Cena was setting up for an avalanche Attitude Adjustment, Lesnar’s music hit. Lesnar charged to the ring, pulled the referee out to stop the match, and proceeded to viciously attack both competitors.

He laid out Zayn with an F5 before turning his attention to Cena, delivering two devastating F5s to the man he has been targeting. Later, in a backstage segment, Lesnar confronted Cena again and told him, “I’ll see you at WrestlePalooza,” leading to the match being made official.

This encounter has been building since SummerSlam last month, where Lesnar made his return to WWE after a two-year absence by attacking Cena following his main event match. The updated card for WWE WrestlePalooza is below:

Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar