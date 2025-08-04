Brock Lesnar Return Was Cleared By WWE Legal Weeks Ago (Report)

Brock Lesnar was cleared by WWE legal well ahead of SummerSlam.

The Beast Incarnate’s surprise return to the company this Sunday raised many questions. The biggest one pertained to his name being mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, which had forced WWE to cancel his Royal Rumble 2024 appearance and kept him off TV since then.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on the matter during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. He revealed that the legal team cleared Brock Lesnar for return four weeks before the PLE:

“Four weeks ago, WWE Legal cleared him. As far as why, I don’t know. And that something to speculate on, because theres a lot of stuff.”

Meltzer noted how there could be multiple reasons why the legal department was comfortable with his comeback in light of the Sexual Trafficking lawsuit. Potential theories range from the lawsuit going to arbitration to the two parties being close to a settlement. Though nothing concrete is known about the same.

Other reports revealed how the company was able to keep his return a secret. Brock was apparently flown in on Saturday and kept well-hidden until the SummerSlam main event match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena was underway. You can check out more details including what’s next for Lesnar here.