Brock Lesnar Flattens John Cena, Reunites With Paul Heyman

John Cena’s final time competing in Indianapolis would end in heartbreak thanks to the destructive force of Brock Lesnar. In the opening match of WWE Wrestlepalooza, the two former World Champions met in a match that had been building since Brock’s return to WWE at SummerSlam.

Cena arrived with a gaggle of young fans dressed in the yellow and blue of the Pacers. While Lesnar arrived by himself, Paul Heyman reunited with Brock to deliver the introduction of the Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar and Cena held nothing back, with John delivering multiple AAs in an effort to earn his 100 victory at a Premium Live Event. When the tide turned, however, Lesnar flattened Cena with a series of F5s to cap off his return to WWE with a dominant victory.

After the match, Lesnar continued his assault, leaving young fans in tears at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Brock eventually left before Cena made his way to the back.

This match marked Lesnar and Cena’s first match against one another at a PLE in over a decade. With John hitting a major roadblock as his retirement nears, time will tell what’s next for the ‘Never seen Seventeen’ after this defeat.