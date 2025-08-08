Brock Lesnar Remained a Top-Paid WWE Star During Absence

WWE maintained Brock Lesnar as one of their highest-paid performers throughout his recent absence while facing legal issues, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer.

The Beast Incarnate was never suspended and remained under full contract during the period when he was absent from WWE programming. Meltzer’s report reveals that Lesnar continued receiving his substantial compensation despite not appearing on television.

“Brock Lesnar was still, even though not used, fully paid during that time period (of his absence) and was among the highest paid wrestlers in the company,” Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. “He was never suspended, and obviously kept under contract. If what he did was going to end their relationship with him, he’d have been let go. That’s the reality.”

The report suggests WWE’s financial commitment to Lesnar indicated their confidence in his eventual return. Rather than cutting ties or suspending the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, the company maintained his lucrative deal while legal matters were resolved.

According to Meltzer, Lesnar received legal clearance approximately one month before his return, though this information was kept confidential. “He was always going to return when legal cleared him. Legal cleared him about one month prior to the show, which was kept secret, and allowed for the return.”

The revelation provides insight into WWE’s handling of talent during legal controversies. By maintaining Lesnar’s contract and compensation, the company demonstrated their belief that the situation would be resolved favorably.

Lesnar’s absence from WWE programming had sparked speculation about his future with the company. However, Meltzer’s report indicates WWE never considered the situation career-ending, maintaining their investment in one of their most prominent stars throughout the legal process.