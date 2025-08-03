Brock Lesnar Makes Shocking SummerSlam Return

The Beast is Back!

The main event of the 2025 SummerSlam PPV saw John Cena defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a street fight.

Both opponents took each other through hell and hit their finishers multiple times, but failed to get the pin. In the end, Rhodes send Cena crashing through a table from a top rope Cody cutter. He then delivered a Cross-Rhodes to win the match and regain the title he lost at WrestleMania 41.

Both opponents showed respect to each other after the match, and the new champion left after shaking hands with John. The Cenation Leader then soaked in the crowd reaction for a while before trying to leave.

Brock Lesnar Returns

Just as Cena was getting ready to get out of the ring however, Brock Lesnar’s music hit. The Beast came out in a new cowboy look to the surprise of everyone.

Brock Lesnar circled the ring for a bit before losing his jacket and hat. John Cena got prepared for a fight but Lesnar took him down with a single F5 after entering the ring. The show ended with Brock standing tall.

The former UFC was taken off TV after being named in the Janel Grant sexual trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon. His name has not been dropped from the suit as of this writing.